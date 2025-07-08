MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $1,975,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

