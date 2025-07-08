TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ICE opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $140.32 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

