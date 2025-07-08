Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,844 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,405.76. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

