Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE ASA opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.