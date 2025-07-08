TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.