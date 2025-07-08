Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,150 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $256,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.9%

TSCO opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,490. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,086. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.