Washington Trust Bank Invests $322,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0%

TRV stock opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.69 and a one year high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.83 and a 200-day moving average of $255.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $2,479,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,530.46. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.