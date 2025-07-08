Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 1,701 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

