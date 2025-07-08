Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 83,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 574,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.70. Simplify Health Care ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $33.34.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

