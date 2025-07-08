Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,249 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,357,000 after buying an additional 1,148,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

