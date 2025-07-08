Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.60. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1,217 shares traded.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

About Major Drilling Group International

(Get Free Report)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.