Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.33. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 105,695 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -60.15%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 10,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 723,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,791.32. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,267 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 73.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

