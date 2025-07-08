Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 72,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.71 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

