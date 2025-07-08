369 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.