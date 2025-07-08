Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 801.08 ($10.90) and traded as high as GBX 876 ($11.92). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 868 ($11.81), with a volume of 13,980 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 801.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 722.67. The stock has a market cap of £429.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

