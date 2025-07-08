Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Sells $18,312.00 in Stock

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $18,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 248,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,368.44. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 million, a PE ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.15. Crexendo Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXDO. Wall Street Zen lowered Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

