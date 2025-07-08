ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and traded as low as $13.00. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Up 8.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.06.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

