Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 3,193 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $23,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 480,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,181.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Kevin Lee sold 2,268 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $16,080.12.

Shares of BCYC opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 790.07%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,101 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,397 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,369 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 138.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 750,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,672,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

