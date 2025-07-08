United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and traded as high as $28.24. United Bancshares shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3,476 shares traded.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.06.

United Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

