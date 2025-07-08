iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 217.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.