AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.07 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 17.98 ($0.24). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.16 ($0.22), with a volume of 4,349,133 shares traded.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £137.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Bostock purchased 193,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £15,469.92 ($21,056.10). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 155,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £15,565.70 ($21,186.47). Corporate insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

