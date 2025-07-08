157 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total transaction of $784,980.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.80.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $540.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.39. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

