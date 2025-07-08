Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,725,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,340,000 after acquiring an additional 145,209 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,295 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,562,000 after acquiring an additional 788,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,872,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,666,000 after acquiring an additional 414,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,824,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after acquiring an additional 418,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

