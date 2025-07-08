Community Foundation Oregon Sells 3,765 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $14,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 911,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,939.40. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $3,770.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,404 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $9,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Community Foundation Oregon sold 8,830 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $33,200.80.

On Monday, June 30th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,184 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $11,908.16.

On Friday, June 27th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,700 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $6,392.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,270 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $16,097.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,601 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $6,099.81.

JCTC opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.09. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter valued at $996,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

