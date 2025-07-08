Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $143.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.67.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

