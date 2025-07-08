MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8%

MetLife stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

