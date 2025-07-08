Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,597 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

DIHP stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

