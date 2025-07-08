Financial Comparison: Webull (BULL) vs. Its Competitors

Profitability
This table compares Webull and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Webull
|N/A
|-2.15%
|2.14%
|Webull Competitors
|-14.24%
|2.11%
|-1.39%
Volatility and Risk
Webull has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webull’s peers have a beta of 5.05, suggesting that their average share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
92.5% of Webull shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Webull shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Webull
|$390.23 million
|-$22.69 million
|79.50
|Webull Competitors
|$17.30 billion
|$310.71 million
|-151.44
Webull’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Webull. Webull is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Webull beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Webull
Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
Receive News & Ratings for Webull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.