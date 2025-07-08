Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $308.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

