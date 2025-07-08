Callan Capital LLC Acquires 9,781 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haleon by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 62,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

