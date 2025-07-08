TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.