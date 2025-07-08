Callan Capital LLC Buys 1,509 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.