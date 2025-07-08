Callan Capital LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Loews by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Loews by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Loews by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $5,359,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

