Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,238 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 248.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

