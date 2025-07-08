Callan Capital LLC Invests $372,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.