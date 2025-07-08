Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $199,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,206,355,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,291,000 after buying an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,171,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after buying an additional 177,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $380,369,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $267.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.18. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

