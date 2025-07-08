Head to Head Comparison: Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Dominos Pizza UK has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dominos Pizza UK and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominos Pizza UK N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 5.53% 34.20% 12.43%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominos Pizza UK $849.18 million 1.56 $115.27 million N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market $7.72 billion 2.08 $380.60 million $4.45 36.90

This table compares Dominos Pizza UK and Sprouts Farmers Market”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Dominos Pizza UK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dominos Pizza UK and Sprouts Farmers Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominos Pizza UK 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sprouts Farmers Market 0 9 5 0 2.36

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $167.79, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Dominos Pizza UK.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Dominos Pizza UK on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominos Pizza UK

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino’s Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

