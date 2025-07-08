Callan Capital LLC Buys 121 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.57.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $530.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

