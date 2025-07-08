iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Reduced by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.