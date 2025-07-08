TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $137.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

