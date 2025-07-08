Callan Capital LLC Buys 1,972 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. Yum China has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

