Callan Capital LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,319,000 after acquiring an additional 488,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,684,000 after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after buying an additional 390,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ED opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.