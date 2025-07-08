Callan Capital LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 269,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,272,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,710,000 after purchasing an additional 247,531 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,464,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $565,392,000 after buying an additional 1,069,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 392,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.