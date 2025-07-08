Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,193 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,079,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,474,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 498,528 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 359,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,511,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $624.43 million, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of -0.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

