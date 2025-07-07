YANKCOM Partnership Has $275,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3,265.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

