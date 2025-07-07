Callan Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

