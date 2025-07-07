Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $428,000 Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.86 on Monday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

