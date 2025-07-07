Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Account Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Account Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 9.7% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after buying an additional 1,506,055 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

