Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $779.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $773.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

