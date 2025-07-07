Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 111,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 878,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,110,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,095,000 after buying an additional 322,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $44.76 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

